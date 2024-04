CORONA, CALIF. — Pacific Petroleum Inc. has acquired Main Street Village, a retail center in Corona, from LJZ Corona LLC for $7.8 million. Located at 135, 175 and 265 E. Ontario Ave. in the Inland Empire, Main Street Village features 20,000 square feet of retail space.

Alan Krueger and Vanessa Haddad of CBRE represented the all-cash buyer and the seller in the deal.