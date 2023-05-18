Thursday, May 18, 2023
Village-at-Bridgewater-Commons
Specific plans for the redevelopment of Village at Bridgewater Commons in Northern New Jersey are still being sorted out, but PRCP intends to convert the mall into a mixed-use destination of sorts.
Pacific Retail Capital Partners Acquires 1.2 MSF Mall in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Plans Redevelopment

by Taylor Williams

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) has acquired Bridgewater Commons, a 1.2 million-square-foot mall located in Bridgewater, roughly 40 miles outside New York City, for an undisclosed price. The Village at Bridgewater Commons, an adjacent 94,000-square-foot open-air shopping center, was included in the acquisition. Tenants at the mall include Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Apple, J. Crew, lululemon, Athletica, Williams-Sonoma, The Cheesecake Factory, AMC Dine-In Theatres, LOFT, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Shake Shack and Starbucks Coffee. PRCP has assumed the property’s existing loan and secured an extension, with plans to transform the mall into a mixed-use development. Specific details and uses of the redevelopment have not yet been finalized.

