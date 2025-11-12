Wednesday, November 12, 2025
The renovation of The Village at Bridgewater Commons, a 1.2 million-square-foot mall in Northern New Jersey, emphasize light, bright colors, modern art throughout and a reorganization of the food court.
Pacific Retail Unveils Plans for Renovation of 1.2 MSF Mall in Northern New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) has unveiled plans for the renovation of Bridgewater Commons, a 1.2 million-square-foot mall in Northern New Jersey. The renovation will entail a reimagining of the food court, updates to lighting and interior landscaping, as well as fresh paint and bannisters throughout the center court, department store wings and mezzanine levels. PRCP acquired the property in 2023 and has spent the past two years revamping the tenant roster via the additions of retailers such as Alo Yoga, Fogo de Chão, Miniso and Pop Mart. PRCP has also rebranded the property as The Village at Bridgewater Commons. Work is now underway and is expected to be complete in the second quarter of next year.

