Pacific Sands Purchases Two Kansas City-Area Multifamily Assets

KANSAS CITY, MO. AND LENEXA, KAN. — Pacific Sands Funds has purchased two multifamily properties in metro Kansas City for an undisclosed price. The first property is Chouteau Heights, a 76-unit apartment complex in the Sherwood Estates neighborhood of Kansas City. The second is Villas of Loiret, a 46-unit rental townhouse community in Lenexa. Chouteau Heights was built in 1964, while Villas of Loiret was constructed between 1999 and 2003. Pacific Sands plans to update both properties. Irvine, Calif.-based Pacific Sands maintains a portfolio of more than 500 units in southern California, Las Vegas, St. Louis and Kansas City. Seller information was undisclosed.