Pacific Union Investors Acquires 2,195-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Pacific Northwest

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Washington, Western

PORTLAND, ORE., AND SEATTLE — Pacific Union Investors has purchased a nine-property, garden-style apartment portfolio totaling 2,195 units in the Seattle and Portland metropolitan areas. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The Washington assets include The Gates of Redmond and Olde Redmond Place in Redmond, Madison Sammamish in Sammamish and Crystal Creek in Vancouver. The Oregon communities include Golf Creek and Meridian at Murrayhill in Beaverton, Orenco Gardens and The Jones in Hillsboro and Forest Rim in Tualatin.

Built between 1982 and 2013, the communities offer comprehensive amenity sets, green space with an average density of 16.7 units per acre, and units averaging 900 square feet.

This acquisition expands Pacific Union Investors’ Northwest portfolio to 4,915 units across 23 properties.