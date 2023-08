MEDFORD, MASS. — Pacific Urban Investors, a California-based owner-operator, has acquired The Residences at River’s Edge, a 222-unit apartment complex located in the northern Boston metro of Medford. Built in 2009, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center and outdoor grilling and dining stations, and the property is also situated adjacent to a 10-acre riverfront park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.