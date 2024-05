GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLO. — Palo Alto, Calif.-based Pacific Urban Investors has purchased Viridian, a multifamily property in Greenwood Village, a suburb of Denver. Terms of the acquisition were not released. The acquisition marks Pacific’s fourth investment in the Denver market with the firm’s regional portfolio now totaling 884 units.

Viridian features 420 apartments with nine-foot ceilings, a resort-style pool, full-sized basketball court and parking ratio of 1.7 stalls per unit.