Pacific Urban Investors Acquires 140-Unit Multifamily Community in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Palo Alto, Calif.-based Pacific Urban Investors has purchased Casas by the Sea, an oceanfront multifamily property in the Bird Rock/La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Situated adjacent to Tourmaline Beach, Casas by the Sea features 140 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across four residential buildings and two single-family homes. The property was built in 1970. Approximately 86 percent of the units offer ocean views.