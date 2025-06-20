Pacific Urban Investors Acquires Two Multifamily Properties in Oregon, Washington

TIGARD, ORE., AND BELLEVUE, WASH. — Palo Alto, Calif.-based Pacific Urban Investors has purchased two apartment communities in Oregon and Washington. Terms of the transactions were not released.

The company acquired Meadow Creek, a 304-unit multifamily in Tigard, that has been renamed Ansley Murrayhill. Built in 1985, the two-story, garden-style property features 608 parking spaces, a clubhouse, fitness center, game room, swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and a dog park.

Pacific Urban Investors also purchased Edgewood Park, a 195-unit property in Bellevue, that has been renamed Alder Bellevue. The low-density, garden-style community offers 372 parking spaces, two swimming pools, a fitness center and ample green space.