Pacific Urban Investors Purchases 201-Unit Arioso Multifamily Community in Silicon Valley

CUPERTINO, CALIF. — Palo Alto, Calif.-based Pacific Urban Investors has purchased Arioso, an apartment property in the Silicon Valley city of Cupertino. Los Angeles-based CIM Group sold the community for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1998, the three-story podium-style community offers 201 one- and two-bedroom floor plans, averaging 1,015 square feet. Community amenities include a leasing office, fitness center, business center, swimming pool and a spa. Arioso’s monthly rental rates range from $3,351 to $10,185, according to Apartments.com.