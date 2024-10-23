Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Arioso-Cupertino-CA
Arioso in Cupertino, Calif., features 201 apartments, a swimming pool and spa, a business center and fitness center.
Pacific Urban Investors Purchases 201-Unit Arioso Multifamily Community in Silicon Valley

by Amy Works

CUPERTINO, CALIF. — Palo Alto, Calif.-based Pacific Urban Investors has purchased Arioso, an apartment property in the Silicon Valley city of Cupertino. Los Angeles-based CIM Group sold the community for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1998, the three-story podium-style community offers 201 one- and two-bedroom floor plans, averaging 1,015 square feet. Community amenities include a leasing office, fitness center, business center, swimming pool and a spa. Arioso’s monthly rental rates range from $3,351 to $10,185, according to Apartments.com.

