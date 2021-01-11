Pacific Urban Residential Acquires 266-Unit Apartment Community in Salem, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

SALEM, MASS. — California-based investment firm Pacific Urban Residential has acquired Bell at Salem Station, a 266-unit apartment community in Salem. Built on 10.5 acres in 2002, the property features 12 different floor plans with an average unit size of 1,333 square feet. Amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center, media room and a community room. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, Bell Partners, and the buyer in the transaction. Pacific Urban Residential will rebrand the community as Sofi at Salem Station.