Pacific Western Bank Provides $127.5M Construction Loan for Apartment Project in Falls Church, Virginia

Skyline Tower

The Skyline Towers will include a portion of the apartment units as live/work apartments, as well as dedicated office space.

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Pacific Western Bank has provided a $127.5 million senior construction loan for an affiliate of the Wolff Co., which acquired three existing office towers in Falls Church, currently known as Skyline Towers. The company purchased the property in late 2019 with the intention of converting all three buildings into 675 rental apartments with ground floor retail space.

The Skyline Towers will include a portion of the apartment units as live/work apartments, as well as dedicated office space. The project is located adjacent to a Target store and a fitness facility.

