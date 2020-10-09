Pacific Western Bank Provides $60M Construction Financing for Student Housing Development Near University of Oregon

Union on Broadway will offer 608 beds of student housing near the University of Oregon in Eugene.

EUGENE, ORE. — Pacific Western Bank has provided $60 million in construction financing for Union on Broadway, a mixed-use student housing development located at 476 E. Broadway St. near the University of Oregon in Eugene.

Charles Halladay, Jordan Angel, Chris Ross, Teddy Leatherman, Stewart Hayes and Taylor Gimian of JLL worked on behalf of the borrowers, Greystar and Star America, to secure the loan.

The 338,130-square-foot community will offer 608 beds in fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities will include ground floor retail space, a fitness center, study lounges on every floor, courtyards, conference rooms, activity and game rooms and an outdoor rooftop with a pool, fire pits and grills. A timeline for the development was not announced.