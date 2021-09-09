Pacific Western Funds $30M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily Development
PHILADELPHIA — Pacific Western Bank has funded a $30 million construction loan for a 142-unit multifamily development in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, wellness room, resident lounge, game room and private workspaces. The property will also house 10,450 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Gregg Wallace of AMA Financial placed the debt on behalf of the developer, a joint venture between Philadelphia-based Method Co. and Cimbra Partners.
