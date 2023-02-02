REBusinessOnline

Pacific Western Provides $107M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Pacific Western Bank has provided a $107 million construction loan for a 224-unit multifamily project that will be located at 585 Union St. in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn. The site is situated within a Qualified Opportunity Zone. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, with 25 percent of the residences being reserved as affordable housing, and amenities will include a pool and fitness center. The borrower is a joint venture between Canyon Partners Real Estate, Tavros Holdings and Charney Cos. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  