Pacific Western, Square Mile Provide $93M Loan for Student Housing Project Near University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — Pacific Western Bank and Square Mile Capital have provided a $93 million construction loan for Theory Gainesville, an 861-bed student housing community underway within a half-mile from University of Florida. Pacific Western was the primary lender, and Square Mile was the mezzanine capital provider. The borrower and developer is Blue Vista Capital Management, a Chicago-based entity that has a student housing affiliate, PeakMade Real Estate. Blue Vista expects to deliver Theory Gainesville in two phases: Phase I before the fall 2023 semester and Phase II before the spring 2024 semester. Upon completion, the property’s units will be fully furnished with stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Theory Gainesville will also have a fitness center, game room, rooftop pool and open green space.