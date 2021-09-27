REBusinessOnline

Pacifica Cos. Acquires 34-Room El Colibri Hotel & Spa in Cambria, California from Pacifica Hotels

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Hospitality, Western

CAMBRIA, CALIF. — San Diego-based Pacifica Cos. has completed the sale of El Colibri Hotel & Spa, a coastal boutique hotel in Cambria. Aliso Viejo-based Pacifica Hotels acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

El Colibri Hotel & Spa features 34 guest rooms, the Nest Day Spa, a self-pour wine and beer tap wall, Tesla charging stations and beach cruiser rentals.

Scott Hall and Aaron Lapping of Berkadia San Diego represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews