Pacifica Cos. Acquires 34-Room El Colibri Hotel & Spa in Cambria, California from Pacifica Hotels
CAMBRIA, CALIF. — San Diego-based Pacifica Cos. has completed the sale of El Colibri Hotel & Spa, a coastal boutique hotel in Cambria. Aliso Viejo-based Pacifica Hotels acquired the property for an undisclosed price.
El Colibri Hotel & Spa features 34 guest rooms, the Nest Day Spa, a self-pour wine and beer tap wall, Tesla charging stations and beach cruiser rentals.
Scott Hall and Aaron Lapping of Berkadia San Diego represented the seller in the transaction.
