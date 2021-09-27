Pacifica Cos. Acquires 34-Room El Colibri Hotel & Spa in Cambria, California from Pacifica Hotels

CAMBRIA, CALIF. — San Diego-based Pacifica Cos. has completed the sale of El Colibri Hotel & Spa, a coastal boutique hotel in Cambria. Aliso Viejo-based Pacifica Hotels acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

El Colibri Hotel & Spa features 34 guest rooms, the Nest Day Spa, a self-pour wine and beer tap wall, Tesla charging stations and beach cruiser rentals.

Scott Hall and Aaron Lapping of Berkadia San Diego represented the seller in the transaction.