Package, Shipping Materials Provider Uline Signs 1.1 MSF Industrial Lease in Irving

Uline has committed to more than 1 million square feet at 2600-Rental Car Drive in Irving. Trammell Crow and CBRE Global Investors developed the project.

IRVING, TEXAS — Uline, a provider of packaging and shipping materials for warehouse workers, has signed a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial lease at 2600 Rental Car Drive in Irving. The Wisconsin-based company will lease the entirety of Building 1 within Passport Industrial Park, a 2 million-square-foot development by Trammell Crow Co and its joint venture partner CBRE Global Investors. Uline plans to take occupancy of the cross-dock distribution center in May 2021. Development of the park, which comprises four buildings situated on 130 acres, began in December 2018.