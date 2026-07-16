Packaging Company Signs 1 MSF Industrial Lease in Justin, Texas

JUSTIN, TEXAS — An undisclosed packaging company has signed a 1 million-square-foot industrial lease in Justin, located north of Fort Worth. The space spans a full building within 114 Logistics Park and features 40-foot clear heights and “significant” car and trailer parking allotments. Nathan Lawrence and Krista Raymond of KBC Advisors, along with internal agent Aaron Martell, represented the landlord, Chicago-based Logistics Property Co., in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented the tenant.