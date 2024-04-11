Packaging Company Smurfit Kappa Buys 258,801 SF Industrial Facility in Anderson, South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. — Smurfit Kappa, a global paper-based packaging company, has purchased Building 1 at Evergreen 85 Logistics Park in Anderson, a city roughly 30 miles south of Greenville via I-85. Smurfit Kappa will be the sole occupant of the 258,801-square-foot facility, its first in South Carolina.

The seller is Kansas City-based developer Hunt Midwest, which is developing the park adjacent to I-85. The park will span more than 1.7 million square feet of industrial space, with build-to-suit options available for buildings sized 200,000 to 1.1 million square feet.

The design-build team for Evergreen 85 includes civil engineer Seamon Whiteside, architect LS3P and Evans General Contractors. Trey Pennington, Jeff Benedict and Tripp Speaks of CBRE represented Hunt Midwest in the transaction and will handle leasing for the remainder of the park.