Packaging Firm DGM Services Signs 69,590 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Packing and crating firm DGM Services Inc. has signed a 69,590-square-foot industrial lease at 1545 Crescent Drive in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2021. Andrew Gilbert and Keaton Brice with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Boston-based TA Realty, in the lease negotiations. Steven Berger with CBRE represented the tenant.