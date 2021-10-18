REBusinessOnline

Packaging Firm Signs 97,446 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Packaging firm Western Industries Corp. has signed a 97,446-square-foot industrial lease at 1200 W. Crosby Road in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Andrew Gilbert and Keaton Brice represented the landlord, Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Mark Miller with NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant.

