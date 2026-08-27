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4340-N-Nellis-Blvd-NLV-NV
ALPLA, a global plastic manufacturer and recycler, has leased a 141,540-square-foot logistics building at Craig Road Logistics Center in North Las Vegas, Nev.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNevadaWestern

Packaging Manufacturer, Recycler Signs 141,540 SF Industrial Lease in North Las Vegas

by Amy Works

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — ALPLA, a global plastics manufacturer and recycler, has signed a 141,540-square-foot industrial lease at Building A within Craig Road Logistics Center in North Las Vegas. The Class A industrial facility is located at 4340 N. Nellis Blvd., a former Walmart Supercenter, and will support ALPLA’s continued growth in the Las Vegas market.

Building A features 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, LED warehouse lighting, 52-foot by 60-foot column spacing, 18 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors, 151 auto parking spaces and 2,535 square feet of office space with separate office and shop restrooms.

Jason Simon and Rob Lujan of JLL’s Las Vegas office represented the landlord, Rockefeller Group, in the lease negotiations, while Daniel Wilkins, Lou Hall and Donna Alderson of Cushman & Wakefield represented ALPLA. Lee & Sakahara Architects designed the project. TWC Construction served as general contractor, and Taney Engineering served as civil engineer.

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