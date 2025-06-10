Packeze LLC Signs 44,883 SF Industrial Lease in West Houston

HOUSTON — Packeze LLC has signed a 44,883-square-foot industrial lease in West Houston. The provider of custom signs, banners and moving boxes is consolidating its regional footprint within the building at 11335 Clay Road, which according to LoopNet Inc. was built in 2000 and totals 78,175 square feet. Building features include 20-foot clear heights and 10,365 square feet of office space. Darryl Noon and Brian Gammill of Transwestern represented the landlord, a Texas-based limited liability company, in lease negotiations. Lewis Walker of Texas Global Partners represented the tenant.