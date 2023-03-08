PackGene Biotech Underway on 25,000 SF Life Sciences Project in South Houston

HOUSTON — PackGene Biotech, a Massachusetts-based provider of gene therapy solutions, is underway on construction of a 25,000-square-foot life sciences project in South Houston. The site at 9310 Kirby St. will feature space for biomanufacturing, research and development, lab operations, warehousing and office usage. Perkins&Will is designing the facility and BE&K Building Group is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for the end of the year.