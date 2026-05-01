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Campus-at-Arboretum-Austin
AQUILA's in-house team will also handle leasing of The Campus at Arboretum, an office property in northwest Austin.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentOfficeTexas

PacVentures, AQUILA Buy 318,000 SF Office Complex in Northwest Austin, Plan Upgrades

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A joint venture between San Diego-based investment firm PacVentures Inc. and Austin-based AQUILA Commercial has purchased The Campus at Arboretum, a five-building, 318,000-square-foot office complex in northwest Austin with plans to implement capital improvements. Upgrades will cover the fitness center, tenant lounge and conference facilities, and the new ownership also plans to refresh lobbies and restrooms, update lighting and security and enhance outdoor areas throughout the campus. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

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