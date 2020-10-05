REBusinessOnline

Padma Laxmi Acquires 85,824 SF Industrial Facility in San Diego from CapRock Partners

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

10054-Old-Grove-Road-San-Diego-CA

Located at 10054 Old Grove Road in San Diego, the 85,824-square-foot industrial facility was renovated in 2018.

SAN DIEGO — Padma Laxmi has purchased an 85,824-square-foot industrial facility located at 10054 Old Grove Road in San Diego’s Scripps Ranch community. CapRock Partners sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Constructed in the early 1980s, the property underwent an extensive renovation in 2018 to bring the property to Class A status. The plan included high-quality finishes throughout, a new roof, a redesigned office area, new drought tolerant landscaping and an updated entry way.

Situated on 5.5 acres, the property features a secured yard area, heavy power and an above-average clear height. At the time of sale, the facility was fully leased.

Bryce Aberg, Jeff Cole, Jeff Chiate, Ed Hernandez, Mike Adey and Zach Harman of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Investment Advisory Group in Southern California represented the seller in the transaction. Brant Aberg, also of Cushman & Wakefield, provided leasing advisory services for the property.

