Pagewood Acquires 102,100 SF Industrial Property in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm Pagewood has acquired Georgibelle Business Park, a 102,100-square-foot industrial property in West Houston. The property comprises nine buildings that range in size from 3,798 to 16,800 square feet on a 4.5-acre site. Nick Spearman represented Pagewood in the transaction on an internal basis. Justin Patchen represented the seller, Buffalo Real Estate Partners, also on an internal basis. Texas First Bank provided acquisition financing for Pagewood, which plans to implement a value-add program at the park.

