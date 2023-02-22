Pagewood Acquires 97,997 SF Industrial Property in East Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm Pagewood has acquired a 97,997-square-foot industrial property located at 10205 Market St. Road in East Houston. The multi-tenant facility, which was built in phases during the late 1980s/early 1990s, offers proximity to Port Houston as well as Interstates 10 and 610. Nick Spearman oversaw the transaction for Pagewood, which plans to implement a value-add program, on an internal basis. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The property was 80 percent leased at the time of sale.