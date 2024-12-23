Monday, December 23, 2024
Mosielee-Commerce-Park-Houston
The site of Mosielee Commerce Park, a new speculative industrial project in northwest Houston, will feature six different points of ingress and egress.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

PAGEWOOD Breaks Ground on 429,698 SF Spec Industrial Project in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based developer PAGEWOOD has broken ground on Mosielee Commerce Park, a 429,698-square-foot speculative industrial project in northwest Houston. Located at 12020 State Highway 24, the 32-acre development will consist of a 274,766 square-foot, cross-dock building and a 154,932-square-foot, front-load building. Powers Brown Architecture is designing Mosielee Commerce Park, which is slated for an mid- to late-2025 completion. CBRE arranged construction financing for the project, and JLL has been retained as the leasing agent.

