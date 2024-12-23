PAGEWOOD Breaks Ground on 429,698 SF Spec Industrial Project in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer PAGEWOOD has broken ground on Mosielee Commerce Park, a 429,698-square-foot speculative industrial project in northwest Houston. Located at 12020 State Highway 24, the 32-acre development will consist of a 274,766 square-foot, cross-dock building and a 154,932-square-foot, front-load building. Powers Brown Architecture is designing Mosielee Commerce Park, which is slated for an mid- to late-2025 completion. CBRE arranged construction financing for the project, and JLL has been retained as the leasing agent.