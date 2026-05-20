Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
East-Blocks-Houston
Phase I of East Blocks, an adaptive reuse project i Houston, will include exterior improvements with new stucco facades to the former industrial buildings, as well as the delivery of enhanced storefronts and outdoor patios with pavers to activate street-level engagement. Additional upgrades will include new lighting and a landscape overhaul.
DevelopmentOfficeRestaurantRetailTexas

PAGEWOOD Breaks Ground on Adaptive Reuse Project in Downtown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Local developer PAGEWOOD has broken ground on Phase I of East Blocks, an adaptive reuse project in Houston’s East Downtown neighborhood. Designed by Gensler and developed in partnership with Wile Interests, the project will transform a 10-block stretch of mid-20th century warehouses into a district of walkable restaurants, shops, offices and green spaces. Phase I involves the conversion of two 15,000-square-foot warehouses at 1107 Hutchins St. and 2202 Dallas St. Delivery of Phase I is slated for August.Phase I

You may also like

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $128.5M Acquisition Loan for...

Mesa West Provides $47M Loan for Refinancing of...

Finial Group Negotiates Sale of Three Industrial Buildings...

Piazza Auto Group Breaks Ground on 270-Unit Multifamily...

Merchants Capital Provides $26.3M in Financing for Historic...

MiQ Digital USA Signs 18,600 SF Office Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 2,847 SF...

Skender Breaks Ground on 33-Unit Affordable Housing Development...

Dobbins Begins Construction on 230-Unit Apartment Development in...