PAGEWOOD Breaks Ground on Adaptive Reuse Project in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON — Local developer PAGEWOOD has broken ground on Phase I of East Blocks, an adaptive reuse project in Houston’s East Downtown neighborhood. Designed by Gensler and developed in partnership with Wile Interests, the project will transform a 10-block stretch of mid-20th century warehouses into a district of walkable restaurants, shops, offices and green spaces. Phase I involves the conversion of two 15,000-square-foot warehouses at 1107 Hutchins St. and 2202 Dallas St. Delivery of Phase I is slated for August.Phase I