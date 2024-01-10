Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Pagewood Buys 152-Unit Costa Mesa Apartments in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based development and investment firm Pagewood has purchased Costa Mesa, a 152-unit apartment complex in northwest Houston. The property consists of 12 two-story buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 614 to 1,044 square feet. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, playground, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Amegy Bank provided acquisition financing for the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Pagewood plans to implement a value-add program.

You may also like

Zale Properties to Develop 396-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Novel Office Acquires 225,895 SF Office Building in...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 118-Unit Apartment Complex in...

ESI Arranges Sale of 95-Bed Skilled Nursing Community...

Aker Acquires Boston Apartment Building for $70M

Horizon Equities Buys Medical Office Building in Jackson...

Angel Commercial Negotiates $2.4M Sale of Retail Property...

Hudson Atlantic Brokers $2.3M Sale of Grand Gardens...

JLL Negotiates $27.3M Sale of Office Building in...