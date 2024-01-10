Pagewood Buys 152-Unit Costa Mesa Apartments in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based development and investment firm Pagewood has purchased Costa Mesa, a 152-unit apartment complex in northwest Houston. The property consists of 12 two-story buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 614 to 1,044 square feet. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, playground, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Amegy Bank provided acquisition financing for the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Pagewood plans to implement a value-add program.