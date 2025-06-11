PAGEWOOD, Long Wharf Buy 292,200 SF Industrial Park in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — A partnership between local investment firm PAGEWOOD and Boston-based Long Wharf Capital has purchased a 292,200-square-foot, shallow-bay industrial park in northwest Houston. Crossroads at Brittmoore consists of 13 buildings on a 20-acre site that were 91 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller was Houston-based ABCO Industrial Properties. The new ownership plans to implement capital improvements, such as landscaping upgrades, new fencing and security, fresh paint and improved signage.