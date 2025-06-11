Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Crossroads-at-Brittmoore
Warren Hitchcock and Blane Eikenhorst of Northmarq represented PAGEWOOD in securing new debt for Crossroads at Brittmoore, an industrial park in northwest Houston. Veritex Community Bank, represented by Brent Reed and Aaron Gowe, provided the debt. Tyler Maner, Brandon Preece and Natalie Gilbert with Stream Realty Partners are leasing the property.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

PAGEWOOD, Long Wharf Buy 292,200 SF Industrial Park in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A partnership between local investment firm PAGEWOOD and Boston-based Long Wharf Capital has purchased a 292,200-square-foot, shallow-bay industrial park in northwest Houston. Crossroads at Brittmoore consists of 13 buildings on a 20-acre site that were 91 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller was Houston-based ABCO Industrial Properties. The new ownership plans to implement capital improvements, such as landscaping upgrades, new fencing and security, fresh paint and improved signage.

