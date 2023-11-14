Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
East-Blocks-Houston
The architectural style of East Blocks will pay homage to its industrial railway roots and will be characterized by a mix of materials including steel, brick, concrete, glass and stucco.
DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

PAGEWOOD, Wile Interests Unveil Plans for Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A partnership between two locally based firms, PAGEWOOD and Wile Interests, has unveiled plans for East Blocks, a mixed-use redevelopment in Houston. The project will transform a 10-block stretch of mid-20th century warehouses in the East Downtown neighborhood a district of walkable restaurants, shops, offices and green spaces. The project will be developed in phases over the next three years, with the first phase calling for 196,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 112,000 square feet of office space and 650 parking spaces. Gensler is the project architect. Construction of Phase I is scheduled to begin in the second quarter.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 682-Unit Self-Storage...

Newmark Negotiates 50,000 SF Industrial Lease in Northeast...

H20 Innovation Signs 24,500 SF Industrial Flex Lease...

Henry S. Miller Arranges Sale of 19,470 SF...

Greenrock Capital, Petros PACE Arrange $62.6M C-PACE Financing...

Ti Cold Completes 300,000 SF Cold Storage Facility...

Garden Communities Begins Leasing 520-Unit Apartment Community in...

Brinkmann Constructors Breaks Ground on 729-Bed Student Housing...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $2M Renovation for Modist Brewing in...