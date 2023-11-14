PAGEWOOD, Wile Interests Unveil Plans for Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project in Houston

HOUSTON — A partnership between two locally based firms, PAGEWOOD and Wile Interests, has unveiled plans for East Blocks, a mixed-use redevelopment in Houston. The project will transform a 10-block stretch of mid-20th century warehouses in the East Downtown neighborhood a district of walkable restaurants, shops, offices and green spaces. The project will be developed in phases over the next three years, with the first phase calling for 196,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 112,000 square feet of office space and 650 parking spaces. Gensler is the project architect. Construction of Phase I is scheduled to begin in the second quarter.