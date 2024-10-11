Friday, October 11, 2024
PAGEWOOD, Wile Interests Welcome Three New Office Tenants to West Houston Campus

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A partnership between two locally based firms, PAGEWOOD and Wile Interests, has welcomed three new office tenants to The Quad at Brittmoore, a four-building campus in West Houston that is a redevelopment of a former industrial park. Parker Noble and Matt Asvestas of Stream Realty Partners represented the partnership in all three lease negotiations. Noah Kruger of Savills represented global technology firm Homebase (10,588 square feet) in its lease negotiations, while Derick Perkins of Alpine Partners represented energy technology company Digital Wildcatters. Bryant Lach of JLL represented cloud technology services provider Siepe.

