Paladin Equity Capital Acquires Land Parcel in San Bernardino for Everhome Suites Hotel Development

Posted on by in California, Development, Hospitality, Western

Paladin Equity Capital plans to develop a 117-suite Everhome Suites extended stay hotel on the site at 898 E. Harriman Place in San Bernardino, Calif.

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Paladin Equity Capital has purchased a 1.7-acre land site at 898 E. Harriman Place in San Bernardino from Los Angeles-based NHOS Enterprises. The buyer plans to develop an Everhome Suites extended-stay hotel on the site.

Slated to break ground in summer 2023, the 60,000-square-foot hotel will feature 117 apartment-style guest rooms with fully equipped kitchens and customizable space, including workstations, full-size closets, additional storage and spa-like bathroom. Onsite amenities include public spaces, a fitness center and a 24/7 self-service marketplace with a variety of food and beverage options.

Brad Umansky and Paul Galmarini of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Kevin Barry of Irish Commercial Brokerage represented the buyer in the transaction.