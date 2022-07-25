REBusinessOnline

Paladin Partners Negotiates 643,760 SF Industrial Lease in Sunnyvale, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Sunnyvale-Business-Center

The industrial facility at 100-200 Planters Road in Sunnyvale includes 60,000 square feet of office space and temperature-controlled industrial space to support the new tenant's manufacturing operations.

SUNNYVALE, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Paladin Partners has negotiated a 643,760-square-foot industrial lease at 100-200 Planters Road, a newly built property located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Sunnyvale. Conrad Madsen and Greg Nelson of Paladin Partners represented the landlord, a partnership between locally based developers Langford Property Co. and Flaherty Development, in the lease negotiations. Adam Curran and Jay Benner of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, an undisclosed, locally based manufacturer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  