Paladin Partners Negotiates 643,760 SF Industrial Lease in Sunnyvale, Texas

The industrial facility at 100-200 Planters Road in Sunnyvale includes 60,000 square feet of office space and temperature-controlled industrial space to support the new tenant's manufacturing operations.

SUNNYVALE, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Paladin Partners has negotiated a 643,760-square-foot industrial lease at 100-200 Planters Road, a newly built property located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Sunnyvale. Conrad Madsen and Greg Nelson of Paladin Partners represented the landlord, a partnership between locally based developers Langford Property Co. and Flaherty Development, in the lease negotiations. Adam Curran and Jay Benner of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, an undisclosed, locally based manufacturer.