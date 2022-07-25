Paladin Partners Negotiates 643,760 SF Industrial Lease in Sunnyvale, Texas
SUNNYVALE, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Paladin Partners has negotiated a 643,760-square-foot industrial lease at 100-200 Planters Road, a newly built property located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Sunnyvale. Conrad Madsen and Greg Nelson of Paladin Partners represented the landlord, a partnership between locally based developers Langford Property Co. and Flaherty Development, in the lease negotiations. Adam Curran and Jay Benner of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, an undisclosed, locally based manufacturer.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.