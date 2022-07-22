REBusinessOnline

Paladin Partners Negotiates 712,900 SF Industrial Lease in Forney, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

FORNEY, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Paladin Partners has negotiated a 712,900-square-foot industrial lease at Gateway East Trade Center in Forney, an eastern suburb of Dallas. Dallas-based Hunt Southwest delivered the single-tenant, cross-dock building earlier this year. Gateway East Trade Center sits on 44.9 acres and features 40-foot clear heights, four drive-in doors, 266 car parking spaces (expandable to 439) and 151 trailer parking spaces (expandable to 226). Conrad Madsen and Greg Nelson of Paladin Partners represented the tenant, Kansas-based logistics firm Hayes Co., in the lease negotiations. Kurt Griffin, Nathan Orbin and Stuart Smith of Cushman & Wakefield represented Hunt Southwest.

