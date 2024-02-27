Palatine Capital Partners Sells Two Industrial Parks in San Fernando Valley for $30.6M

GLENDALE AND SUN VALLEY, CALIF. — Palatine Capital Partners has completed the disposition of two industrial parks in the San Fernando Valley. A private investor acquired the multi-tenant assets for $30.6 million.

The properties are a 46,335-square-foot building on 1.9 acres at 820 Thompson Ave. in Glendale and a 98,295-square-foot facility on 2.8 acres at 7764-7766 San Fernando Road in Sun Valley.

Both industrial parks are currently 100 percent occupied, with some rents below market. The buyer plans to add value during future lease-ups as new tenants come in.

Kelly Betpolice of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the transaction.