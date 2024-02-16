Friday, February 16, 2024
1000-1100-Dexter-Seattle-WA
The two-building property at 1000 and 1100 Dexter Ave. in Seattle features 223,333 square feet of office space.
Palisade Group, Sabal Investment Holdings Acquire Two-Building Office Campus in Seattle for $47.5M

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Palisade Group and Sabal Investment Holdings have purchased two office buildings at 1000 and 1100 Dexter Ave. in Seattle’s South Lake Union submarket for $47.5 million, or $213 per square foot.

Totaling 223,333 square feet, the Class A property offers access to various transportation options, including direct connectivity to Westlake, Eastlake and bike paths for the Fremont commuters, along with proximity to an abundance of walkable amenities and neighborhoods.

Kevin Shannon, Nick Kucha, Michael Moll, Rachel Jones and Liam Ogburn of Newmark represented the sellers, SBC and Stockbridge, in the deal.

