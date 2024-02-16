Palisade Group, Sabal Investment Holdings Acquire Two-Building Office Campus in Seattle for $47.5M

SEATTLE — Palisade Group and Sabal Investment Holdings have purchased two office buildings at 1000 and 1100 Dexter Ave. in Seattle’s South Lake Union submarket for $47.5 million, or $213 per square foot.

Totaling 223,333 square feet, the Class A property offers access to various transportation options, including direct connectivity to Westlake, Eastlake and bike paths for the Fremont commuters, along with proximity to an abundance of walkable amenities and neighborhoods.

Kevin Shannon, Nick Kucha, Michael Moll, Rachel Jones and Liam Ogburn of Newmark represented the sellers, SBC and Stockbridge, in the deal.