DENVER — Palisade Partners has completed the disposition of B Street LoHi, a multifamily property located in the Lower Highlands (LoHi) neighborhood of Denver. The Paskin Group acquired the asset for $29 million, or $397,260 per unit.

Located at 1736 Boulder St., B Street LoHi features 73 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans.

Dave Martin, Rich Ritter and Brian Mooney of Northmarq’s Denver investment sales team represented the seller in the deal.