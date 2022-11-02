Palladium Completes 122-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Garland, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Locally based developer Palladium USA has completed a 122-unit mixed-income seniors housing project in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Designed by HEDK Architects, the development will consist of 92 units that will be reserved for renters aged 62 and above who earn 60 percent or less of the area median income. The remaining 30 units will be rented at market rates. Amenities will include a fitness center, computer lab, library and a theater. A grand opening ceremony will take place on Nov. 10.