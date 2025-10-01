Palladium Completes $35M Mixed-Income Housing Project in Northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Dallas-based multifamily developer Palladium USA has completed a $35 million mixed-income housing project in northeast Houston. Palladium Houston Ella is a three-story, 146-unit building that houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units. About 78 percent (115) of the units are reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income, and the remainder will be rented at market rates. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, conference center, dog park, computer lounge, kid’s play area and a clubroom. Palladium developed the project in partnership with the Harris County Housing Finance Corp. HEDK Architects designed the property, and Brownstone Construction served as the general contractor. Construction began in early 2024.