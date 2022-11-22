REBusinessOnline

Palladium Completes 87-Unit Mixed-Income Residential Project in Northwest Dallas

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, Texas

Palladium-Dallas-Stemmons

Palladium Dallas Stemmons totals 87 residences, including both market-rate and affordable units.

DALLAS — Locally based affordable housing developer and operator Palladium USA has completed Palladium Dallas Stemmons, an 87-unit mixed-income property located at 2440 Southwell Road on the northwest side of the city. The affordable housing units are reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a pool, dog park, hiking trails, conference room, computer lab, kid’s playroom and a fitness center. HEDK designed the project.

