Palladium Nears Completion of $33M Mixed-Income Housing Project in Metro Houston

KATY, TEXAS — Palladium USA is nearing completion of a $33 million mixed-income housing project in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Palladium Park Row Katy Living will feature 93 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, with the affordable units reserved for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, conference center, dog park, business center, children’s playroom and clubhouse with a mini kitchen. Palladium developed the property in a public-private partnership with the Harris County Housing Finance Corp. HEDK Architects designed the community, and Brownstone Group was the general contractor.