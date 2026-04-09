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Palladium-Park-Row-Katy-Living
A grand opening ceremony for Palladium Park Row Katy Living is scheduled for Wednesday, May 13.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Palladium Nears Completion of $33M Mixed-Income Housing Project in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS — Palladium USA is nearing completion of a $33 million mixed-income housing project in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Palladium Park Row Katy Living will feature 93 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, with the affordable units reserved for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, conference center, dog park, business center, children’s playroom and clubhouse with a mini kitchen. Palladium developed the property in a public-private partnership with the Harris County Housing Finance Corp. HEDK Architects designed the community, and Brownstone Group was the general contractor.

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