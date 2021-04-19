Palladium Underway on 122-Unit Mixed-Income Seniors Housing Project in Garland, Texas

Palladium USA's new affordable seniors housing project in Garland is expected to be complete next summer.

GARLAND, TEXAS — Locally based developer Palladium USA is underway on construction of a 122-unit mixed-income seniors housing project in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Designed by HEDK Architects, the development will consist of 92 units that will be reserved for renters aged 62 and above who earn 60 percent or less of the area median income. The remaining 30 units will be rented at market rates. Amenities will include a fitness center, computer lab, library and a theater. Completion is scheduled for June 2022.