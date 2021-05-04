Palladium Underway on 87-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Property in Northwest Dallas

DALLAS — Palladium USA, a locally based affordable housing developer and operator, is underway on construction of an 87-unit mixed-income property at 2440 Southwell Road in northwest Dallas. The affordable component of the project will include units that are reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a pool, dog park, hiking trails, conference room, computer lab, kid’s playroom and a fitness center. HEDK is the project architect, and Treymore Construction is the general contractor. Palladium expects to deliver the first units in June 2022.