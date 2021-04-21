REBusinessOnline

Palladium Underway on 90-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Community in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, Texas

Palladium-Fain-Street-Fort-Worth

The first units at Palladium Fain Street. in Fort Worth are expected to be available for occupancy in April 2022.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based developer Palladium USA is underway on construction of Palladium Fain Street, a 90-unit mixed-income multifamily community in Fort Worth. The majority (81) of the units will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income, while the other nine units will be rented at market rates. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, walking trails, conference room, computer lab and a playground. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in April 2022. Cross Architects is designing the project, and BBL Construction is the general contractor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews