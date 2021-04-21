Palladium Underway on 90-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Community in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based developer Palladium USA is underway on construction of Palladium Fain Street, a 90-unit mixed-income multifamily community in Fort Worth. The majority (81) of the units will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income, while the other nine units will be rented at market rates. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, walking trails, conference room, computer lab and a playground. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in April 2022. Cross Architects is designing the project, and BBL Construction is the general contractor.