Palladium Crestway in San Antonio will add 271 affordable housing units the local supply.
Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $65M Affordable Housing Project in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Palladium USA, in partnership with the San Antonio Housing Trust Public Facility Corp. (PFC), has broken ground on Palladium Crestway, a $65 million affordable housing project in San Antonio. Income restrictions for the community were not disclosed. Palladium Crestway will be a three-story building with 271 units on a 10-acre site. Residences will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, conference center, sports court, dog park, computer lounge, children’s playroom and clubroom with a mini-kitchen. Preleasing will begin next summer, and full completion is slated for next winter. The San Antonio Housing Trust PFC issued $31 million in tax-exempt bonds that were purchased by Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust. PNC Bank provided a $27 million equity investment. Kim Parker of Dynamic Commercial Real Estate represented Palladium USA in the purchase of the land. Cross Architects designed the Palladium Crestway, and Brownstone Construction is serving as the project’s general contractor.

