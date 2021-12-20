REBusinessOnline

Palladium USA Breaks Ground on 107-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project in Garland, Texas

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, Texas

Embree-Eastside-Apartments-Garland

The first units at Embree Eastside Apartments in Garland should be available for occupancy in early 2023.

GARLAND, TEXAS — Palladium USA has broken ground on Embree Eastside, a 107-unit mixed-income housing community in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. About a quarter of the units will be rented at market rates, while the remainder will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amenities will include a pool, dog park, walking trails, fitness center, conference room, computer lab and a kids’ playroom. HEDK is the project architect. General contractor Brownstone Construction is teaming up with the Garland Housing Finance Corp. on construction. PNC Bank provided both equity ($13.7 million) and debt ($11.2 million) for the project. The first units are scheduled to come on line in January 2023.

